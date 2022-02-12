Obituary: Janice A. Ross, 89

Photo by Annie Spratt, courtesy of Unsplash.

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Janice A. Ross, 89, passed away on February 10, just 15 days shy of her 90th birthday. She is survived by her loving husband of 71 years, Kenneth C. Ross, Jr., Chief EGFD, (Ret.). Born in North Kingstown on February 25, 1932, she was a daughter of the late Harry and Beatrice (Chase) Moone.

Having worked as head cook at East Greenwich High School, Mrs. Ross will be remembered for feeding generations of students. She was also a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

Besides her husband, she is survived by five children: Sharon Ross, David Ross (Patty), Deborah Leach, Stephen Ross (Lisa) and Susan Boudreau, eight grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a granddaughter and son-in-law, James Boudreau.

Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, February 15 at 11:00 AM at the Hill Funeral Home in East Greenwich. Calling hours will be prior to the service from 9:00 – 11:00 AM. Burial will be in RI Veterans Cemetery in Exeter.

You can leave an online condolence with the funeral home HERE.