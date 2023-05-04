Obituary: Jane M. Kelly, 80

It is with heavy heart we announce the passing of our beautiful mother, Jane M. Kelly, on May 3. Jane resided in the Potowomut area of Warwick for 57 years in the same home where she raised her family. She was predeceased by her husband Charles E. Kelly in 2012. It was some solace that her last hours were spent surrounded by family and friends, in hospital hospice where she succumbed to complications from kidney disease.

Jane was born in Providence on May 22, 1942, the first child to the late Marie (Deignan) Gavigan and the late Joseph F. Gavigan. She leaves behind her much loved younger sister Jo-Ann Egan of North Providence, RI. She was predeceased by baby brother Joseph F. Gavigan, Jr in 1948.

As a graduate of St Xavier Academy, Jane dreamed of being a nurse and attended nursing school for one year but left to marry her high school sweetheart Charles (“Charlie”) Kelly. They were married from October 20, 1962, until Charlie’s death in 2012. They lived in Barstow, Calif., when Charles was stationed there with the Army. There, in the Mojave Desert, they gave birth to their first child, Lori Ann in 1963. They made their way back to New England, living in Danvers, Mass., when their second daughter, Lisa Marie was born in 1965. Buying their lifetime family home in the Potowomut section of Warwick, they welcomed sons Charles (“Chuck”) Edward in 1966 and Christopher Joseph in 1971.

For 22 years Jane worked in customer service at the Narragansett Electric Company, enjoying her work and social life there.

In addition to her sister and beloved nieces and nephews, Jane leaves behind her four children, Lori Kelly of Warwick; Lisa Coddington and son-in-law Peter Coddington of Highland, Md.; Chuck Kelly of Warwick; and Chris Kelly of Montvale, N.J. She will be missed by grandkids Ryan Coddington of Baltimore, Md.; Erika Pistacchio of Pawtucket; Blake Coddington of Charlotte, N.C.; and Sean Kelly and Dillon Kelly of Ramsey, N.J.

‘til we meet again Mom, you will be remembered forever in our hearts.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, May 10, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 65 Third St., East Greenwich. Burial will be in the Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery, Exeter. Calling hours: Tuesday, May 9, will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main St., East Greenwich.

