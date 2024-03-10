Obituary:  James ‘Jim’ Rotatori, 69

A trustee of the East Greenwich Free Library for several years

From the Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home website

It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of James “Jim” Rotatori, 69, of East Greenwich, on Thursday, March 7, with his loving family by his side after a valiant battle with pancreatic cancer. He was the beloved husband of Jeanne (Benjamin) Rotatori for 26 years.

Jim was the devoted son of the late Dino and Florence (Bouvier) Rotatori. Besides his wife, he is survived by his loving children, Michael Rotatori and his wife Ashlee of Chepachet, Benjamin Rotatori of Providence, and Margaret Rotatori of East Greenwich; a brother, Ronald Rotatori of Colorado and three grandchildren, Sofia, Avery and Maya Rotatori. He was a brother of the late Bruce and Jonathan Rotatori.

Born in Woonsocket, Jim spent his early years growing up on Crown Avenue in East Providence, where he attended East Providence High School. His family would move to Barre, Vt., and while disappointed at first about the move north, Jim grew to relish his time there. A natural storyteller, Jim entertained his loved ones with stories of working in the local pizza parlor and teenage shenanigans with friends. However, the greatest joy of living in Vermont rested in skiing with his family. This was their favorite winter activity and a two-week ski trip to Switzerland at the base of the Matterhorn was the vacation and story of a lifetime. Jim was an expert skier and captain of his ski team at Vermont Technical Community College where he earned his associate degree in civil engineering.

Upon graduating, Jim began his career as a land surveyor. He transitioned into a career in construction at Perini Corporation, and worked at ADP Marshall, Macomber, Gilbane and CRB in various roles such as superintendent, senior general superintendent, project manager, and senior project manager. He earned CCM, PMP and LEED AP professional certifications. Jim was currently working as a Project Executive for Hodess Cleanroom Construction.

Jim’s greatest joy was spending time outdoors with his family. Together they skied, sailed, and spent countless days on the beach. Journeys to Fort Lauderdale, Fla., the mountains, and Block Island created treasured memories as did journeys closer to home like a walk to Carr’s Pond and watching the geese or a ride in his convertible.

Community was important to Jim, and he served as a trustee of the East Greenwich Free Library for several years. Preserving his family’s Italian heritage was also very important and he wrote the biographies of his grandfather, Floriano Rotatori (Nonno), and his parents. Together with Jeanne, they compiled family recipes and created the Rotatori family cookbook. These works will be cherished for generations to come.

The family would like to thank Dr. Howard Safran and the Lifespan Cancer Institute Team at R.I. Hospital for their excellent and compassionate care throughout Jim’s treatment, and to the team at HopeHealth Hospice for their outstanding care and support during Jim’s final days at home.

His funeral will be held on Wednesday, March 13, at 8:45 a.m. from the Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home, 659 East Greenwich Ave., West Warwick, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Gregory the Great Church, 360 Cowesett Road, Warwick. Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland. Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, March 12, from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in James’ memory to St. Gregory the Great Church or HopeHealth Hospice, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI, 02904 would be greatly appreciated.

~ ~ ~ ~ ~

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Posted 3/9/24