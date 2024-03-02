Obituary: Harold E. ‘Ted’ Mellor, 83

The man with the black hat and big heart

From the Hill Funeral Home Website

Harold E. “Ted” Mellor, 83, passed away February 27, 2024. Born in Providence he was a son of the late Harold and Ruth H. (Pelley) Mellor.

Ted worked for the former Federal Products in Providence and also worked as a self-employed handyman for many years. He was a U.S. Army veteran. He was an avid motorcyclist and had owned and showed Quarter Horses around the local circuit.

He is survived by three nieces, Bethany, Gay and Robin, and many cousins. He was the brother of the late Mark E. Mellor and Ann H. Sherman and the uncle of the late Richard Sherman.

Committal Prayers with military honors were held March 1, in Glenwood Cemetery, East Greenwich. In lieu of flowers donations in his name may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Posted 3/1/24