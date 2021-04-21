Obituary: Grace Marshall, 85

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Grace M. (Schisler) Marshall, 85, peacefully passed away with family by her side in her home of 49 years, on April 18. She was the loving wife of Martin T. Marshall for 57 memorable years and after being born on April 10, 1936, in Hudson, WY, to the late Clark and Grace (Reeves) Schisler.

Grace was wholesome, kind, charismatic, and unpredictably fun. Having been born in Wyoming and raised in Oregon, she was a country-loving girl, known to be polished in her looks and manners. She loved to listen and dance to Country and Western music, and lit up a room, filling it with joy wherever she went.

After Martin and Grace married, they raised and loved five children together. Grace enjoyed being a mother, but especially welcomed her role as a grandmother. The love of her family and her faith gave her all the provisions she needed in life. She had a passion for gardening and filling the house with aromas of her mouth-watering cooking. Throughout life, Grace was an avid walker, and also enjoyed traveling and camping with her husband and children.

In her 85 years, Grace grew to be a wonderful woman, wife, mother, grandmother and sister. Her love will live on in her husband Martin Marshall; her five children: Doris Irey, Ronald Irey (Kathy), Roger Marshall (Kristen), Sandra Marshall-Arnold (Jeffrey) and Kimberly Marshall-Fogell (Charles); twelve grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren and her two brothers: William and George Schisler. She is also survived by several loving extended family and friends. She is predeceased by her four siblings: Maybel, John, Della, and Chester Schisler.

Calling hours will be Saturday, April 24, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, immediately followed by a funeral service at Noon at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home in West Warwick. Face masks must be worn at all times and social distancing required. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hasbro Children’s Hospital, P.O. Box H, Providence, RI 02901-9979.

You can leave an online condolence at the funeral home HERE.