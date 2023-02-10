Obituary: Gopal Sarma, 89

East Greenwich Resident & Senior-Most Member of Connecticut Ramana Satsang Group

Gopal Sarma, 89, of East Greenwich, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. He was the beloved husband of 56 years to Malathi (Naganathan) Sarma.

Born in Madras, India, he was the son of the late Rangaswami and Rukmani Gopalakrishnan. Besides his wife, he leaves his son, Ashwin Sarma of East Greenwich, granddaughters Priya and Leela, daughter-in-law Kate and his sister Indira.

His funeral service and burial were private.

“A very special man. Wise and loving. Very Humble. Kind and Noble Soul. Gentle Soul. Blessed Soul. An Anchor. An inspiration to all. Such a sweet and kind person. So dear to his parents, aunts, uncles and cousins, His brilliant wit and deep intelligence, his sense of humor, his love of chocolate, and his knowledge of philosophy”… these are some of the messages about Gopal that capture his impact.

Deep family roots in the Ramakrishna Mission led this young seeker into Physics and Philosophy in newly independent India – with him ultimately playing a key role in founding the Chinmaya Mission in 1953 as well as Chinmaya Mission Boston in 1971. Never one to forsake his own personal spiritual journey, his draw to Ramana Maharishi led him to become a most beloved and senior-most member of the Connecticut Ramana Satsang group and helped him craft the most spiritual finale one could possibly envision.

Although his son, wife, granddaughters and daughter-in-law had the honor to be closest to him he effortlessly maintained and nurtured a beautiful and personal connection with all he met. All have such fond memories of their interactions with him. Everyone who has met him feel so fortunate to have had him in their life.

Deep sadness but profound gratitude.

You can leave an online condolence at the Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home website HERE.

~ ~ ~ ~ ~

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.