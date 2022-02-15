Obituary: Gloria A. Coyle, 79

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Gloria A. (Rocha) Coyle, 79, of Coventry, passed away surrounded by her loving family, at Kent Hospital on Saturday, Feb. 12. She was the wife of Thomas E. Coyle, Jr., for 60 years. Born in Pawtucket, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Bella (Andrade) Rocha.

Gloria graduated from Tolman High School, class of 1960. While raising her three sons, Gloria was employed as an administrative assistant in the Coventry School System for over 35 years before retiring in 2011. Gloria was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Her greatest passion was spending time with her husband and grandchildren, taking rides to the beach and afternoon tea with the love of her life, her husband Tom. Gloria was a virtuous woman who held a strong Catholic faith.

She was the mother of three children, Thomas E. Coyle III and his companion Anna M. Petrocelli; Michael J. Coyle; and David M. Coyle and his wife Dawn. She is also survived by her brother Richard Rocha, her cousin Joseph Andrade and four grandchildren, Austin and his wife Taryn, Samantha, Lea, and Victoria; and one great-grandchild, Autumn.

A Service will be Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 10 am in the Iannotti Funeral Home at Maple Root, 2000 Nooseneck Hill Rd., Coventry (Rt. 95, exit 6, Rte.3). Interment at Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery. Visiting hours are Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the National Kidney Foundation (www.kidney.org) would be appreciated.

