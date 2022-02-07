Obituary: Glenn L. Kullberg, 69

Photo by Gemma Evans, courtesy of Unsplash.

Glenn L. Kullberg, 69, of West Warwick, passed away at home with family by his side on Wednesday, February 2. He was the husband of Carolyn J. (Andruchow) Kullberg for 44 memorable years until her passing on November 20, 2021. Born July 9, 1952 in Providence, Glenn was the son of Marion (Rehfuss) Kullberg of Warwick, and the late John Kullberg.

Glenn’s family and faith gave him all the provisions he needed in life. He was a parishioner and usher at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in East Greenwich. As a skilled general contractor, Glenn had a successful career as owner and operator of Kullberg Construction. For nearly three decades, Glenn was a golf member of Cranston Country Club where he cultivated many great relationships.

In his brief yet exuberant 69 years, Glenn was a wonderful man. His love will live on in his two children: Gregory G. Kullberg of Plymouth, MA and Jamie McElaney (Daniel) of Walpole, MA; his mother Marion Kullberg of Warwick, RI; four grandchildren: Graham Kullberg, Theodore Kullberg, Morgan McElaney and Reese McElaney, and two siblings: Bradford Kullberg (Deirdre) of Framingham, MA, and Paula Kullberg of Lowell, MA. He was predeceased by his sister, Susan Kullberg.

Calling hours will be Monday, February 7 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM, at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home in West Warwick. Masks must be worn at all times. Relatives and friends may go directly to St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in East Greenwich on Tuesday, February 8 at 2:00 PM for his funeral service. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute.

