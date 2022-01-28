Obituary: Gerald E. Doyle, 91

Photo by Aaron Burden, courtesy of Unsplash.

Gerald E. Doyle, 91, of East Greenwich, formerly of Harris Ave., West Warwick, passed away on Wednesday, January 26, at the Philip Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence. He was the husband of the late Theresa M. (Amaral) Doyle.

Born in Savanna, IL, on June 20, 1930, he was a son of the late George and Maybelle (Hathaway) Doyle.

Gerald graduated from Savanah High School in Illinois before his dedicated career in the military. A Korean War veteran, Gerald was a member of the US Navy, US Air Force and the Rhode Island Air National Guard before retiring as a Msgt. He also worked as a mechanic for Sears.

When talking to Gerald, he would say his two biggest accomplishments in life were first, marrying his wife and second, serving his country! He was a member of the American Legion Post 2, Artic Junior League Kids Baseball and the Pawtuxet Community Choir.

He is survived by his children, Gerald E. “Skip” Doyle, Jr. and his wife, Cindy, of East Greenwich, and Gail MacDonald of Virginia; a brother, John Dwinnells of Illinois; 5 grandchildren: Theresa Ann MacDonald, Tammy Yednock (Brian), Christina Merrill (Christopher), Kerri Bonaccorsi (David) and Melissa Clynes (Kevin) and 8 great-grandchildren: Caitlyn, Christian, Brylee, Sophia, Weston, Walker, Lucca and Alysa. He was the father of the late Nancy Vachon and brother of the late Kenneth Dwinnells and Dolores Bogve.

His funeral service and burial with military honors will be private for the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Gerald’s name to the Hope Alzheimer’s Center, 25 Brayton Ave., Cranston, RI 02920 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 would be appreciated.

