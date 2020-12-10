Obituary: Gardner H. Palmer, 90

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to editor@eastgreenwichnews.com. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Gardner H. Palmer, 90, of Matunuck, formerly of East Greenwich, passed away on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, after a full and happy life dedicated to his family. Son of the late Albert H. and Ruth Hall Palmer and brother of the late Leda Bess (Betty) Volintine, he was born in Providence on March 31, 1930.

He graduated from Hope High School and Bryant College, and had a long career in the insurance industry, principally with American Casualty Company in Massachusetts and Pennsylvania; Providence Washington Insurance Company in Providence, RI; and General Reinsurance Company of Stamford, Conn., from which he retired in 1995 as a Vice President.

He leaves behind his beloved wife of 67 years, Barbara Colle Palmer; their four children – Susan Mistretta (Michael); Gardner H. (Chip) Palmer, Jr. (Carol); David S. Palmer (Susan); and Melissa P. Buonaiuto (Paul); 11 grandchildren – Stephanie (Mistretta) Medeiros (Chris); Sara Mistretta; and Kristen (Mistretta) Carpentier (Matt); Grace M. Palmer (significant other Sam Lovett); Samuel F. Palmer; Brendan Palmer (Kim); Gregory Palmer (Michaela); and Kyle Palmer; Matthew Buonaiuto (Jennifer); David Buonaiuto (fiancée Haley); Emily Buonaiuto; and two great grandchildren, Jacob Palmer and Joseph Palmer. He was especially fond of all the family dogs throughout the years, including Hodge, Lily, Abbie, Maggie, Henry, and Cooper.

He served in the Air Force Reserves, was honorably discharged in 1957, and was a member of the American Legion. Due to COVID-19 and the “pause,” there were no calling hours. He was laid to rest in All Saint’s Cemetery in Warwick. The family will plan a memorial celebration at an appropriate time in the future. Donations in memory of Gardner may be made to St. Luke’s Church in East Greenwich or a food pantry of your choosing.

You can leave an online condolence at the Hill Funeral Home website HERE.