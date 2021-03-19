Obituary: Edith L. (House) Sheppard, 94

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Edith L. (House) Sheppard, 94 formerly of East Greenwich peacefully passed away on March 14, at Lauderdale Christian Nursing Home in Killen, Alabama. She was the devoted wife for 31 years to the late George V. Sheppard, Jr.

She was born in Dorchester, MA, the daughter of the late Dr. Clarence E. House and Mary L. House.

Edith was a member of Our Lady of Mercy Church in East Greenwich for 41 years. A retiree of Metropolitan Life, Edith enjoyed antiquing, interior design, volunteering at Shoreside Apartments and gardening. Her love of flowers led her to be a founding member of both Woodberry Forest Garden Club and Cindy-Wood Garden Club. Some of her most precious memories were at her family’s summer home in New Hampshire. Edith especially enjoyed opening her exquisitely decorated home during the Christmas Holidays for family and friends to gather.

She is survived by her loving children George V. Sheppard, III and his wife, Julie, of Jamestown, Susan E. Hardy, of East Greenwich, and Kathleen A. Fowler and her husband, Charles, of Florence, AL. Her grandchildren, Erin Quinton-Erban, of Warwick, William C. Sheppard of Jamestown, Russell L. Fowler, and his wife Dee, and Christopher A. Fowler, and his wife, Morgan, both of Florence, AL, and her granddaughter-in-law, Heather M. Quinton of Warwick, who was the wife of her late grandson, Edward, III, as well as 9 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her loving son, Christopher T. Sheppard, grandson, Edward J. Quinton, III, and siblings, Robert E. House and Marjorie E. McKinnon.

Edith touched the lives of everyone she encountered with a hug, a smile, and a piece of candy.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, March 25th at 10:00am at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 65 Third St., East Greenwich. Due to COVID restrictions, burial is limited to immediate family only. Calling hours: Wednesday, March 24, 5-8 PM at Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main St., East Greenwich. In lieu of flowers, you may consider donating to Lauderdale Christian Nursing Home Activities Department, 2019 County Road 394, Killen, AL 35645, or to Alzheimer’s Association in Edith’s memory.

You can leave an online condolence at the funeral home HERE.