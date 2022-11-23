Obituary: Douglas R. Josefson, 71

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Douglas R. Josefson, 71, passed away on Saturday, November 19, at Evergreen Health Center in East Providence. He was born in Westerly on July 30, 1951, and was predeceased by his parents, Raymond L. and Annie P. (Campbell) Josefson, and brother, Wayne Josefson.

Doug was a graduate of Warwick Veterans Memorial High School. He then attended Bryant University where he graduated with a degree in accounting. After several successful years as an accountant, Doug decided to change careers and became a truck driver. He loved being on the road and traveling to different parts of the country. Doug had a great sense of direction and was very knowledgeable in the geography of Rhode Island.

When not working, Doug enjoyed watching Western movies, especially ones with John Wayne. He loved watching NASCAR races, reading, eating sweets, long mid-afternoon naps, and listening to classic country and gospel music. Doug also liked to spend time driving and enjoying scenic views on his travels. His greatest passion was spending time with his family and friends.

Doug is survived by his son, Drew (Brittney) Josefson; two grandchildren; his former spouse, Joyce Josefson; two brothers: Jeffrey (Linda) Josefson and Dean Josefson; a sister-in-law, Shirley Josefson; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lifespan Cancer Institute in his name.

An online condolence may be left with the Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home HERE.