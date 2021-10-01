Obituary: Dorothy G. Curnow, 90

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Dorothy G. Curnow, 90, formerly of Wakefield, passed away peacefully on September 26, at St. Elizabeth Home.

Born in Hartford, Connecticut, on November 19, 1930, she was a daughter of the late William and Mary (Dower) Shea. She grew up close to her sisters, Frances and Annie, laughing and bickering like only sisters can. Retelling the stories of their misadventures always brought a smile to her face, even decades later.

Dorothy was the adored wife of the late Alfred J. Curnow for 64 years. Together they enjoyed nights out dancing, travel stateside and abroad, and spending time with family. Together, they raised three children. Dottie and Al were a team-thick as thieves-inseparable! Dorothy was as loyal as they come, and had a prayer list a mile long. She liked sleeping in, laughing with friends old or new, and Danielle Steele novels. She had a notable predilection for cable TV shopping. Some of her best afternoons were spent with lifelong friends, the Pizzo family, shooting the breeze and making meatballs.

She is survived by her three children: Gregory and his wife, Grace Curnow, of Fiskdale, MA; Maryellen (Curnow) Brown of West Kingston; and Al Curnow, Jr. and his wife, Kate, of Lowell, MI. Additionally, she is survived by seven grandchildren: Charlie; Carolyn and her husband, Bill; Maggie and her husband, CJ; Christopher and his wife, Ashley; Sam; Madeline, and Riley; as well as five great grandchildren: Joey, Mara, Sammie, Tanner and Tucker. She was predeceased by her sisters Ann (Shea) Collins, Frances (Shea) Smith, and Mary Catherine Shea, and her brother, William Shea, Jr.

A memorial service will be planned for a later date.

