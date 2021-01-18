Obituary: Denton Eric Mickelson, 78

Denton Eric Mickelson was born in East Orange, New Jersey, on September 20,1942. He departed this life suddenly on January 9.

He was raised in Seattle, Washington, and resided in East Greenwich for 35 years. He graduated from the University of Washington with an engineering degree and spent most of his career at toy companies including Mattel and Fisher Price. He retired from Hasbro Toy in Rhode Island as a director of engineering. Denton loved photography, computers, reading and animals. His feline pets were a source of great joy and entertainment for him.

He was married on November 25, 1972, and is survived by his wife Gail (Kanasiewicz). He is preceded in death by his father, Steven and stepmother Louisa Mickelson.

A celebration of his life will be planned for a future date.

Due to these difficult times, it is suggested donations may be made to the Rhode Island Community Food Bank in his memory.