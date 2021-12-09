Obituary: Dennis W. Rogers, 72

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to editor@eastgreenwichnews.com. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Dennis W. Rogers, 72, of East Greenwich and formerly of North Kingstown, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 5, at home with his loving companion, Janice C. Marshall. Born in Providence, RI on January 21, 1949, he was the son of the late Robert H. and Alice E. (Williams) Rogers.

Dennis loved the outdoors. Throughout his life, he worked a variety of self-employed jobs that were oriented around being outside. He found great enjoyment from tending to his garden, which included flowers and vegetables grown from seeds. This passion spanned back to his high school days when he was a member of Future Farmers of America (FFA). In earlier years, Dennis and Janice traveled throughout the Northeast and set up camp near local tourist attractions. During the winter, Dennis loved completing 1000-piece, nature-oriented puzzles. He also owned a large collection of die-cast vehicles and metal signs. Dennis will be missed deeply by his family and friends.

In addition to his partner, Janice C. Marshall, he is also survived by his brother: Ronald K. Rogers and sister: Linda L. Corey, both of North Kingstown, RI.

A walk-through visitation will be held on Thursday, December 9 from 2:00 – 3:00 PM at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home, 659 East Greenwich Avenue, West Warwick. At the request of the family, all in attendance must wear facial coverings and practice social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to: VNA Care New England Hospice; or to American Cancer Society.

You can leave an online condolence at the funeral home HERE.