Obituary: Dennis Christos Erinakes, 80

Lost his battle with COVID in Texas, July 29

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to editor@eastgreenwichnews.com. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Dennis was born in East Greenwich on June 6, 1940. He was a member of the East Greenwich High School Class of 1958, was a graduate of Brown University and received his Master’s degree from the University of Maine.

He was an engineering geologist and VP of one of the largest water boards in Texas as well as an avid goose hunter and fisherman. He had a deep love for training his hunting dogs and taking in an occasional stray.

He was the youngest commercial pilot on the East Coast when he earned his credentials in 1956 and he used his status to spot swordfish off the coast for fisherman. He was an Eagle Scout, along with his son and grandson, in Davisville Troop 1 and the first warden in the area summer camp.

Dennis was a member of Saints Ann’s Catholic Church of Burleson, Texas, and always was willing to help anyone who asked. He will be loved and missed by his friends and family including his sons, Michael Erinakes and wife Angela; David Erinakes and wife Elaine; and grandchildren Danielle, Allison, Hunter, Megan and Ethan.

A graveside service for Dennis was held Tuesday, August 4, at 2:45 p.m. at Burleson Memorial Cemetery, 490 Memorial Plaza, Burleson, Texas.