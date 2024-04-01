Obituary: David Timothy Rayhill, 60

Went to EG schools; had a passion for nature and his ‘backyard farm’

From the Hill Funeral Home website

David Timothy Rayhill, 60, of Exeter passed away on March 30, after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Warwick and raised in East Greenwich, he was the son of William Rayhill Sr. and Norma (Carpenter) Rayhill. He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years Lori (Jennings) Rayhill.

David attended East Greenwich schools where he accomplished perfect attendance. He was a loyal employee for Mid State Tire and Tarbox Hyundai as an auto mechanic. For a brief time, he volunteered for the West Greenwich Fire Department. David had a passion for nature, was a wildlife enthusiast, and loved his backyard farm. He was an avid 49ers and Bruins fan. David enjoyed attending county fairs, concerts, and hockey games with his family.

Besides his wife, he is survived by his daughter Ashley (Rayhill) Downey and husband Joshua of West Warwick ; daughter Brianna Rayhill of Milford, Maine; grandchildren Brysin and Gavin Downey, and his beloved dog Tessa. His siblings, Carol (Gary) Bolton of San Antonio, Texas; William (Shelia) Rayhill Jr. of Charelestown, R.I.; Robert (Annie) Rayhill of Carmel, Indiana. and several nieces and nephews.

His funeral will be private. Visitation: Wednesday, April 3, 4 to 6 p.m. at the Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main St., East Greenwich. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Wildlife Rehabilitators Association of Rhode Island. Http://www.riwildrehab.org.

