Obituary: David Richard Charles Baker, 84

Quahogger, outdoorsman, dog lover

David Richard Charles Baker, 84, passed away on Aug. 31. He was the husband of Nancy M. (Thacker) Baker. Born in South Kingstown he was a son of the late David S. and Doris R. (Olson) Baker.

David was a self-employed quahogger and had also worked as a stone mason and finish boat carpenter. He was a lifelong artist and a United States Marine Corps veteran.

He was an all-around outdoorsman and was quite the character. David never met a dog he didn’t love.

Besides his wife, he is survived by three children: Allison, Jamie and David and a sister Betty Baker.

Calling Hours will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 5, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main St., East Greenwich. His funeral service will be held Friday, Sept. 8, at 11 a.m. in the Hill Funeral Home. Burial with military honors will be in the R.I. Veterans Cemetery, Exeter. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Rhode Home Rescue.

~ ~ ~ ~ ~

Posted 9/2/23