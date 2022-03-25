Obituary: David A. Broomfield, 79

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

David A. Broomfield, 79, passed away with his loving family by his side on Tuesday, March 22, at 1:10 PM. He was the husband of the late Sandra A. (Fairhurst) Broomfield. Born in Providence on May 22, 1942, he was a son of the late Marshall and Alice (Ryan) Broomfield.

David was one-in-a-million. He was an extraordinary friend, husband, father, and businessman. His motivation and enthusiasm were his driving forces. He successfully ran two businesses which included metals recycling and sailboat keel production. He took pride in working with artisans, manufacturers and some of the finest sailboat designers and manufacturers in the world. He was successful while being truly devoted to all of his customers and employees.

David found much joy in spending time with friends and family. He loved to golf and was an avid sports enthusiast. Dave had a busy lifestyle but always found the time to help others or offer them a kind word. He would go to great lengths to help others and was the type of person who would give you the shirt off his back. He will be missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by four daughters, Tammy Anderson of Coventry, Jennifer Ford of North Providence, Melissa Phillips of Playa Vista, CA, and Christine Hancock of Wakefield; brothers, Michael Broomfield of Warwick, and Allen Broomfield of Riverside; sisters, Gail Shore of Newport, Alice Murphy of Riverside, the late Marsha Broomfield and his beloved grandchildren, Jacob, Timothy, Luke, Jeffrey, and Sienna.

At the family’s request, his funeral service and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name to Amos House, would be appreciated.

