Obituary: Cynthia Ann Manzi, 65

Cynthia Ann (Hitchcock) Manzi, 65, of West Warwick, passed away, with her husband by her side on Tuesday, June 7, at Riverview Health Center in Coventry. Born in Hartford, Conn., she was the daughter of Shirley (Denton) Hitchcock of Enfield, Conn. and the late John W. Hitchcock. She was the loving wife of Timothy M. Manzi.

Cynthia worked at Stanley-Bostitch Inc. as a Packer and later as an Assembler and Supervisor for Goldline Controls. She enjoyed baking and cooking and was known for her gourmet dishes. She enjoyed home decorating, crafts and gardening. She was an avid animal lover, especially to her sweet pup, Pebbles.

In addition to her husband Timothy, she is survived by her children, Christina Martin (Ryan) of Durham N.C., her stepchildren: Matthew Manzi and Irene Manzi (Michael Giossi). She was Grandmother to Landyn Jay Martin, six step-grandchildren, and two step great-grandchildren. She was the mother of the late Jason E. Hinkel and the late Tina Ann Hinkel, as well as stepmother to the late Melissa Jean McGuire.

She is survived by her sisters, Cheryl Cyranowski of Maine, Deborah Montano, Kathy Cassista (Steve), and Joanne Hitchcock all of Enfield, Conn.; several nieces and nephews and her mother-in-law, Nancy (Manzi) Chapman of East Greenwich.

The family would like to give thanks to the staff and caregivers of the VNA at Kent Hospital and Riverview Health Center.

In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory to Philip Hulitar-Hope Hospice (1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02906) are greatly appreciated. Her Funeral Services will be private.

