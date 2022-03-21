Obituary: Claire J. Donall, 92

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Claire J. (Closterman) Donall 92, passed away peacefully on March 18, with her loving children by her side. She was the wife of the late George Donall; they were married for 63 years prior to his passing in 2014. Born in Wallington, New Jersey, she was the daughter of the late Gilbert and Tillie (Schweizer) Closterman.

Claire was a homemaker, she enjoyed gardening, spending time with family, having parties on the porch, and especially enjoyed hosting Christmas Eve.

Claire is survived by her loving children, David Donall, and wife his Cynthia, Karen (Donall) Carlow, and Jane (Donall) Giglietti and her husband, Christopher. She is also survived by her adoring grandchildren, Kristopher and Neil Carlow, Johann and Kurt Donall, Nicholas and Lucas Giglietti, and Kyle Morissette. Claire was great-grandmother of Cameron and Kaylee Morissette. She also was the sister of Dorothy Waldeck and the late Donald and Gilbert Closterman, and sister-in-law to Helena Closterman.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday March 22, from 4:00 to 5:30 PM at Carpenter Jenks Funeral Home in West Warwick, followed by a service at 5:30 PM. Burial will be private.

