Obituary: Christine A. Lord, 59

Christine A. Lord, 59, of Peabody, MA, and formerly of East Greenwich, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Monday, December 6, after a courageous 27-month battle with cancer. Throughout endless treatments amidst a global pandemic, Chris was a fighter, remained hopeful, and was an inspiration to her family and friends.

Born in Providence in 1962, she was the beloved daughter of the late George “Bud” and Joyce Lord, Jr; and predeceased by her brother Jeffrey R. Lord. Chris was the loving sister of Alan and his wife, Cindy, of South Kingstown, RI. She leaves behind her cherished nieces: Julie, Stephanie, and Alison, as well as her dear nephew Jeffrey A. Lord and his wife, Luciana, and their children: Domenic and Gioia.

After graduating with a degree in English from Connecticut College in 1984, she worked at Merlin’s Pen as the Managing Editor of the national magazine of writing by students in grades 6 through 12. In 1997, she started her career at Christianbook LLC. and moved to Peabody, MA. Chris was employed as a Managing Editor for 24-plus years until her passing. Her job was a huge part of her life and she had a passion for what she did. Chris viewed her coworkers and the company as an extended family and felt a sense of belonging within its Christian community.

Chris loved spending time or talking on the phone with her family and her extensive groups of lifelong friends. She was happiest when she was sitting on the porch of her family’s Martha’s Vineyard cottage, preferably with a lobster roll in one hand and a crossword puzzle or a good book in the other. Steadfast to her love of literature and writing, she was an avid reader, a Shakespeare enthusiast, and a Jeopardy buff. Her friendship, wisdom, kindness, humor, and love will be dearly missed by so many.

Calling hours are respectively omitted and the burial service will be private. A memorial service to celebrate Chris’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions noted in her memory, may be made to: MVCMA, PO Box 1685, Oak Bluffs, MA 02557, with “Tabernacle Restoration Fund” written on the memo line.

