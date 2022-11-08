Obituary: Chief Kenneth C. Ross, Jr. (EGFD, Ret.), 92

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Chief Kenneth C. Ross, Jr., (EGFD, Ret.), 92, passed away peacefully on November 5. He was the loving and devoted husband of the late Janice A. (Moone) Ross to whom he was married to for 71 years. Born in Taunton, Mass., he was a son of the late Kenneth C. Ross, Sr. and Gladys (Caswell) Ross.

Chief Ross began his career with the East Greenwich Fire Department as a volunteer fireman later transitioning to a full time fireman. He retired after 40 years of service with the department with the rank of Chief. During his tenure with the fire department, he was one of the founding members of Station #2 in Frenchtown. He was a Veteran of the US Army and the Korean War.

He was a loving and devoted father, grandfather and great-grandfather; survived by 5 children: Sharon Ross, David Ross (Patty), Deborah Leach, Stephen Ross (Lisa) and Susan Boudreau; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a granddaughter and son-in-law.

The Ross Family will be forever grateful for the exceptional care provided by the nurses and staff at Brentwood Nursing Home.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, November 10 at 9:00 a.m. at the Hill Funeral Home in East Greenwich. Burial with military honors will be in the RI Veterans Cemetery of Exeter. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday November 9 from 4:00-7:00 p.m.

You can leave an online condolence with the Hill Funeral Home HERE.