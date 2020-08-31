Obituary: Chelsea Ann (Conlon) Chicarella, 38

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to editor@eastgreenwichnews.com. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Chelsea Ann (Conlon) Chicarella, 38, of East Greenwich, passed away peacefully on August 26, surrounded by her parents and sisters at Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston.

Born in Portland, Maine, on July 30, 1982, she was a daughter of Joseph E. Conlon (Tricia Conlon) of West Palm Beach, Fla., and Hope Jay Conlon (Charles MacEacheron) of Hyannis, Mass.

Chelsea was the oldest of three girls, graduated Pilgrim High School in 2000 and received her associate’s degree from CCRI.

Chelsea loved music and loved to sing. She sang in the choir and attended many concerts throughout her life. She enjoyed spending time and making memories with her two daughters, Callie, and Stella. She had a great sense of humor, was very honest with how she felt about something and was not afraid to tell you. Her smile would light up the room as soon as she walked in. A big animal lover, she had many pets throughout her life and loved to express herself with tattoos. She enjoyed working in the restaurant industry for many years, most recently at Masthead Grill in Warwick.

During her childhood she was known as Cheech, and she loved to spend time with her siblings, playing in the street, laughing and being the leader for her younger sisters. It was unlikely to see Chelsea staring into her cell phone to see what others were up to. Instead she preferred to take it all in firsthand. She was an avid people watcher, who could sit on a park bench with an iced coffee for hours. She would observe people passing by and the tiniest interactions between them, playfully creating the most interesting meanings and scenarios. She could have been a writer for daytime soap operas.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Patricia Lyons and Donald Butler, paternal grandfather Eugene Joseph Conlon, uncle John Francis Conlon and stepbrother Andrew James Malm.

Besides her parents, she is survived by her daughters, Callie Ann Brown and Stella Francis Chicarella; sisters, Hannah J. Reynolds of West Warwick and Brittany L. Burt (Michael Burt) of Marstons Mills, Mass., and stepsiblings Julie R. Scott (Ryan Scott) of Cumberland and Joseph T. Malm of East Greenwich; grandmother Peg Conlon of Warwick; fiancé Charles Olsen of East Greenwich and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Relatives and friends are invited to visitation on Thursday, Sept. 3, from 10 a.m. to noon at Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home, 800 Greenwich Ave., Rt. 5, Greenwood, Warwick (Exit 12A on I-95). Face masks must be worn and social distancing will be enforced. Only 15 people will be allowed in the funeral home at all times. Her funeral and burial will be private.

Memorial Donation in Chelsea’s name can be made to Mass General Hospital, Neurology ICU (Floor 6). Visit Urquhart-Murphy HERE for online condolences.