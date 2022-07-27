Obituary: Cecelia B. Bengford, 90

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Cecelia (Basso) Bengford, 90, of North Kingstown, passed away July 24. She was the devoted wife of John Bengford, and married for 60 years.

Cecelia “Celie” was born in the Bronx, NY, the daughter of the late Joseph Basso Sr. and Grace (Masella) Basso.

Celie worked at The Navy Exchange in Quonset Point where she met her husband, then in later years, she was employed at Suburban Propane and The Photo Mat Booth. In 1985, she became a bus monitor for the North Kingstown School Department, then Laidlaw Bus Co. where she monitored East Greenwich students until retiring at age 78. She was recognized by many former students throughout her life whether she was in a store or in more recent years out at her favorite restaurants. Her presence lit up a room! She was generous and quick to compliment and also known to speak her mind.

As a communicant of St. Francis de Sales Church, she served as a Eucharistic Minister and a member of Friends of the Altar.

She is survived by her beloved children: Paula Laurenzo of North Kingstown; Rev. Fr. Ronald Bengford, Pastor of St. Matthew Church, of Cranston; and Renee Street of Coventry; her beloved grandchildren: Jeffrey Street (Melissa), Justin Street, Annemarie Laurenzo (Erik Heald) and great-grandchildren: Mason, Owen, William and Jaylen. She also leaves siblings: Joseph Basso Jr., John Basso, and Annette Culver. She was the mother of the late Marcella Bengford, grandmother of the late Jonathan Street and Paul Laurenzo, and sister of the late Phyllis LePage and Leonard (Donald) Basso. She was the aunt of many adoring Basso and Bengford nieces and nephews and leaves many friends and neighbors.

A Concelebrated Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday August 2 at 11 a.m. at St Francis de Sales Church in North Kingstown. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in West Greenwich. Calling hours will be held on Monday, August 1 from 4-7:00 p.m. at the Hill Funeral Home in East Greenwich. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Francis de Sales Church.

You can leave an online condolence with the funeral home HERE.