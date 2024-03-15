Obituary: Catherine R. (Schreier) Parsons, 92

She will be remembered for her adventurous spirit, loyalty, and protective nature, who would never let fear stop her

Catherine R. (Schreier) Parsons, age 92, of East Greenwich and formerly of Philadelphia, Penn., and Cape Coral, Fla, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 8, at The Seasons with her beloved family by her side. She was born in Philadelphia on Valentine’s Day (February 14, 1932). She was the daughter of the late William and Rose (Primivazi) Schreier.

Married on Halloween October 31, 1953, at Villanova University, she was the loving and devoted wife of the late James F. Parsons for 37 memorable years before his death in 1990. Although she had a strong fear of water, she remained a steadfast companion to Jim each weekend on their boating adventures in Wildwood Crest, New Jersey.

Following her high school graduation from Upper Darby High School, Catherine began working as a bookkeeper and secretary. Through her hard work and determination, she worked her way up through the ranks at Philadelphia National Bank from teller to branch manager until her retirement in 1985.

Upon both of their retirements, she and Jim moved to Cape Coral where he would pass away three years later. Despite the heartbreak, Catherine persevered working as an executive assistant to the head of the Fort Myers airport and also did tax preparation for Jackson Hewitt. She remained very active in community organizations and volunteered as a “cuddler” in the NICU at Lee Memorial Hospital in Fort Myers.

In January 2000 she entered a beauty pageant and won the title of Senior Queen of Lee County, South Florida, a title of which she was very proud. In her spare time, she found great enjoyment in dancing and knitting throughout her life and always had a passion for animals, especially dogs.

At the age of 72, she realized she needed to be closer to her grandchildren and bought a house in East Greenwich next door to her daughter, Cathy, and her family. She adored all of her grandchildren and loved all the time spent with them.

Catherine will always be remembered for her adventurous spirit, loyalty, and protective nature, who would never let fear stop her. She was a true blessing to all those who loved her.

Catherine is survived by her children: Michael Parsons and his wife, Margie, of Philadelphia and Catherine Millman and her husband Richard Millman, M.D., of East Greenwich; four grandchildren: Ryan Millman and his wife Amanda, Christopher Millman, M.D., Alyssa Parsons, and Tyler Parsons; and one brother: Lawrence Schreier. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by three siblings: Henry Schreier, John Hughes, and Margaret Katzin.

Visitation will be on Friday, March 22, 2024 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home, 659 East Greenwich Avenue, West Warwick. A Catholic prayer service will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2024, at 11 a.m. at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home, immediately followed by burial at Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery, North Kingstown.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Catherine’s memory may be sent to: Hope Health Hospice, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904; or to The Seasons, 5 Saint Elizabeth’s Way, East Greenwich, RI 02818.

