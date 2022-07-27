Obituary: Capt. Leslie K. Pomeroy, Jr. (USN, Ret.)

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Retired U.S. Navy Captain Leslie K. Pomeroy, Jr. passed away July 23. He was born April 19, 1925, in Leaksville, N.C., and attended the U.S. Naval Academy. On graduation in June 1946 (Class of ’47), he was ordered to shipboard duty aboard the aircraft carrier, USS Saipan (VVL-48).

He married Constance H. Pomeroy in February on 1949. They went on to have three children: David, Anne, and Cathy.

Les realized a life-long dream when he was designated a naval aviator in 1950. Following tours of duty in Fighter Squadron 62, U.S. Naval School, All Weather Flight, and Fighter Squadron 91, he was selected to attend the Naval War College in Newport, Rhode Island, where he graduated in 1957. While at the War College, he received a commendation for a research paper entitled “Defense at Sea of Attach Carrier Strike Forces.”

After serving two years as Aide and Technical Assistant to the Commander of the Defense Atomic Support Agency in the Washington, D.C. area, he attended Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, NY. And received a Master of Science degree in Management in 1960.

Captain Pomeroy and his family next lived in London, England, for two years where he was assigned to the Staff of the Commander in Chief, U.S. Naval Forces, Europe, and had staff responsibility for the nuclear strike readiness and training of the Sixth Fleet and other Naval Forces in Europe.

Assigned to the Washington area, he served in the Executive Office of the Secretary of the Navy, and worked on various projects, including how best to use computers in the Navy’s Shore Establishment.

He next served in the Naval Air Systems Command Headquarters as the Deputy Project Manager for the A-7 aircraft.

In 1967, he was ordered to graduate school at The American University where he earned a Ph.D. degree in “Business Administration: Technology of Management” in 1970.

Following a two year assignment as Commanding Officer of the Naval Air Rework Facility in Quonset Point, he retired, moved to East Greenwich, and joined the faculty of Providence College where he assisted in developing the MBA program, serving as its Director. He retired from Providence College in 1988, and moved to Virginia Beach in 1997. In 2011, he moved to the Lake Prince Woods Retirement Community in Suffolk, Virginia.

While living in East Greenwich, Captain Pomeroy served in various community activities including: member of the Board of Trustees, Kent County Memorial Hospital; member of the Board of Directors, East Greenwich Chamber of Commerce; President of the R.I. Armed Forces Civilian Council; member of the Board of Directors and Treasurer of the East Greenwich Rotary Club; member of the Board of Directors of Rocky Hill School; and member of the Board of Trustees, First Baptist Church. He was a life member of the Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society, Naval Academy Alumni Association, Navy League, and the Scottish Rite (32nd degree Mason), Valley of Providence.

His publications include “The Navy and National Policy,” U.S. Naval Institution Proceedings, April 1960, and various articles on decision theory. Accounting, and systems analysis.

Les and his wife, Connie, were enthusiastic skiers and recreational sailors. They spent one year living on their boat, Wind Song, sailing from their home in RI to Coconut Grove, Fla. and back, visiting friends and sharing many adventures along the way.

He is survived by his wife Connie, with whom he had celebrated his 73rd anniversary with earlier this year, as well as his three children: David R. Pomeroy, Anne Doerge, and Catherine Hankins; five grandchildren; and two sisters: Barbara Scidmore and Shirley Herndon.

Burial with military honors will be at the Arlington National Cemetery. Funeral services will be private. Online condolences may left with the funeral home HERE.

