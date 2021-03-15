Obituary: Brenda (Worrall) Ellery, 83

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Brenda L. (Worrall) Ellery, 83, passed away on Saturday, March 6, at the St. Elizabeth Home after losing her life to Alzheimer’s.

She was the beloved wife of 59 years to Frederick D. Ellery, Jr. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Herbert and Doris (Barrows) Worrall.

Brenda graduated from Bellingham High School (MA) where she was a cheerleader and co-chair of her class reunions. She went on to graduate from Bryant College with a degree in Secretarial Science.

Brenda worked as a Secretary and Buyer for Grant Money Meters in Lincoln where she met her future husband, Fred. She was a talented artist and enjoyed painting, ceramics, gardening, cake decorating and most of all, she loved having guests over where she would prepare them gourmet meals. She and Fred traveled the country in their motorhome. Brenda was an avid Tom Brady/New England Patriots fan.

She was the loving mother to sons Michael, and his wife, Kim, of East Greenwich, and Craig, and his wife, Suzanne, of Noank, CT. She was a beloved Nana to Alicia Ellery Ellemingo, Abel Ellery, Megan Ellery and Benjamin Ellery and Great-nana to Oaklei Ellemingo.

Visitation will be held Saturday, March 13, 2021 from 12:00 – 2:00 pm in the Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory, 659 East Greenwich Ave., West Warwick, RI. Inurnment in St. Joseph Cemetery, West Greenwich, will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Brenda’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association RI Chapter, 245 Waterman Street, Providence, RI 02906 or Saint Elizabeth Home, One Saint Elizabeth Way, East Greenwich, RI 02818 would be appreciated.

