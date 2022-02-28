Obituary: Beverly M. Cammuso, 86

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Beverly M. (McGrail) Cammuso, 86, formerly of Worcester, died Tuesday, Jan. 18, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Worcester, daughter of James and Catherine (McDougall) McGrail, graduated from St. Stephen’s Elementary and High School and attended Salter Secretarial School.

Bev is survived by her husband of 65 years, Richard A. Cammuso; two daughters, Marybeth Campanale (Nicholas) of Egg Harbor Twp, N.J., and Karen Cammuso (Clark Greene) of East Greenwich, and five grandchildren, Nichole Campanale, Anchorage, Alaska, Angela Campanale, Smithville, NJ, Mark Campanale, Rehobeth Beach, Del., Molly Greene, Brooklyn, N.Y., and Sam Greene, Providence.

She was predeceased by three brothers, Rev. Richard McGrail, Diocese of Worcester, James McGrail and Donald McGrail.

Bev worked as a receptionist, retiring from Amica Insurance in 1993. She then went on to serve as Program Coordinator of the Intergenerational Urban Institute at Worcester State College. She enjoyed spending time with friends and family, especially her grandchildren. Bev loved to travel, especially her trips to Ireland. She loved music and enjoyed attending the Saturday Jazz at Greenvale Vineyard.

Funeral services and burial in St. John’s Cemetery will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the VNA of Care of New England by visiting [email protected].

You can leave an online condolence at the Callahan, Fay & Caswell Funeral Home HERE.