Obituary: Bernice L. Burgess, 72

Photo by Annie Spratt, courtesy of Unsplash.

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Bernice (Bunny) Burgess, 72, died Wednesday, January 26, at Kent County Memorial Hospital in Warwick.

Bernice was the wife of the late Charles A. Burgess Jr. and lived in East Greenwich for 42 years. Bernice was born in Plymouth, NH on August 10, 1949, as the daughter of the late Lawrence and Laurette Downing.

Mrs. Burgess, better known as “Nana,” had been a homemaker for many years. She enjoyed caring for her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her hobbies were crocheting afghans for the ones she loved and baking her annual Christmas cookies.

Bernice is survived by her son, Stanley W. Marion and his fiancé, Ann Marie Carroll, as well as three step-children: Charles A. Burgess III, Michael W. Burgess, and Valerie F. Burgess; six brothers and sisters; one step-brother; five grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her step-son, William S. Burgess, a sister, brother, and two step-brothers.

A graveside service will be held Thursday, February 3 at 10:00 AM at Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery in North Kingstown. Calling hours will be Wednesday, February 2, from 6:00- 8:00 PM at the Hill Funeral Home in East Greenwich.

You can leave an online condolence at the funeral home HERE.