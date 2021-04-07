Obituary: Beatrice Northup, 92

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Beatrice M. (Peckham) Northup, 92, passed away peacefully on March 31 in Warwick. Beatrice was the loving wife of the late Donald Northup, and is survived by two daughters, Marianne Jackson and Frances Durrell, three grandchildren, Benjamin Jackson, Oscar Jackson and Sarah Durrell, and many other beloved family members.

Bea was born in Providence and then spent most of her life in East Greenwich. In addition to raising her children with Don, Bea worked for many years at the Providence Public Library as a switch board operator and then as a lunch aid at a local elementary school in her later years. Bea was a lifelong Catholic and member of Our Lady of Mercy church.

Bea was an avid reader, lover of all things science fiction and as a Leo star sign, she had an affinity for cats and lions. Bea always enjoyed walking at Goddard Park, “playing the slots” at Foxwoods, reading gossip magazines, and going on vacation to Vermont with Don. “Bebe” will be greatly missed and remembered fondly by all who’s lives she touched.

Donations may be made in Beatrice’s honor to The Donkey Sanctuary in Cork, Ireland or to Panthera, a lion and big cat conservation organization.

