Obituary: Barbara W. Hopp, 88

From the Hill Funeral Home website

Barbara W. Hopp, 88, an East Greenwich resident for 67 years before moving to Warwick, passed away March 16. She is survived by her husband of 63 years Philip J. “Hoppy” Hopp. Born in Coventry she was a daughter of the late Emile “Freddy” and Madeline (Warburton) Shadeck.

She and her husband were owners of the Post Road Inn, a popular restaurant in East Greenwich for 25 years. They took great pleasure in organizing many large vacations with customers, friends and employees to the Caribbean, Mexico and Las Vegas. She later worked as a bookkeeper for the retail shops at T.F. Green Airport for 32 years.

Besides her husband she is survived by her three children; Gary Hopp (Catherine), Christopher Hopp (Cynthia) and Tracy Armstrong (Thomas); seven grandchildren; six great grandchildren, and two brothers Ronald and Alan Shadeck. She was the sister of the late Judy Higgins and Frederick Shadeck.

Funeral service Friday, March 22, at 2 p.m. in the Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main St., East Greenwich. Burial will be private. Visitation will be held prior to the service from noon to 2 p.m. As a lifelong champion of animals, memorial donations in Barbara’s name may be made to the ASPCA (www.aspca.org).

Posted 3/18/24