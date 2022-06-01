Obituary: Barbara Dobrzanska, 76

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Barbara Dobrzanska 76, passed away peacefully on May 29, at Rhode Island Hospital. She was the wife of Jozef Dobrzanski. Born in Katowice, Poland on March 31, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Wawrzyniec and Anna (Bojanowska) Przygoda.

Besides her husband, Barbara is survived by her two children, Andrzej Dobrzanski and his wife, Dorota, and Jolanta (Dobrzanska) Malinowska and her husband, Marek. Barbara is also survived by her grandchildren, Michael Dobrzanski, Sonia Malinowska, and David Malinowski (Alicja), and by her great-grandson, Laurent Malinowski.

Her funeral will be held on Thursday, June 2, at Our Lady of Czenstochowa Church in Coventry at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be Thursday morning, June 2, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. in Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home of West Warwick. Burial will take place in Poland at a later date.

You can leave an online condolence with the funeral home HERE.