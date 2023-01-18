Obituary: Barbara Ann (Flynn) Muddiman, 93

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Barbara was born at home in Westerly, RI, on Feb. 4, 1929. She was the first child of M. Walter and Nancy M. (Lanphere) Flynn. She was raised in Westerly and after graduating high school a year early, she left to attend nursing school at Rhode Island State College in Kingston.

Barbara was in the very first class of graduating nurses from the School of Nursing. She worked for many years as a nurse in various settings in Rhode Island, including Kent Hospital, Rhode Island Group Health Association, Harvard Pilgrim Health Center and Kent County Visiting Nurses. After retiring, she volunteered as a docent at the RISD museum and worked in the gift shop.

Barbara and her former husband, the late Thomas E. Muddiman, raised their children in East Greenwich. Barbara is survived by her five children, Patricia M. Way of North Kingstown, Maureen C. Apperson of Wakefield, Stephen W. Muddiman of Charlestown, James T. Muddiman of North Kingstown, and Ann Marie Denelle of Wakefield, R.I. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and four great grandchildren, and three nieces. Barbara is predeceased by her daughter Nancy and her sister Maureen (Flynn) Coburn.

Barbara was a lover of people, her children and their friends, the beach, art, music and travel. She was also a talented piano player and played music for her family. Barbara volunteered in various organizations in East Greenwich while raising her children.

A service and a Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 2 p.m. at Westminster Unitarian Universalist Church, Kenyon Ave., East Greenwich, with a reception to follow the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the American Heart Association.

