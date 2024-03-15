Obituary: Arthur F. Masterson, 96

EG Dairy milkman, postal worker and veteran of two wars

From the Hill Funeral Home website

Arthur F. Masterson, 96, of Warwick, passed away March 14. He was the beloved husband of the late Fay M. (LaCross) Masterson. Born in East Greenwich, he was a son of the late William and Gladys (White) Masterson.

Arthur had been a milk delivery man for the former East Greenwich Dairy and a U.S. Postal worker for the Town of East Greenwich. A veteran of two wars, he served in the U.S. Navy in WWII and the U.S. Army in Korea. (He left high school before graduation to join the Navy and was awarded an EGHS diploma on Christmas 2023.)

He was lifetime member of the American Legion Post #15, the William Shields Post #43, where he was presented with a certificate honoring his 70-year membership and Crompton Veterans Organization. In addition, he was a longtime member of the East Greenwich Veterans Fireman’s Association.

He was an avid card and cribbage player.

Arthur was a humble family man and a great Dad, Papa and Great Grandfather.

He is survived by his children Debra A. Petit and her husband Randy Taylor, James S. Masterson and his wife Terry, and Elaine M. Vespia and her husband Rob; six grandchildren and five great grandchildren. He was the brother of the late Marion Applegate, Doris Adcock and William Masterson.

His funeral will be Wednesday, March 20, at 10 a.m. at the Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main St., East Greenwich. Burial with military honors will be in R.I. Veterans Cemetery, Exeter. Calling hours: Tuesday, March 19, 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Operation Stand Down.

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers.

