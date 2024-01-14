Obituary: Anna M. (Bonetti) Hughes, 92

Worked as a cashier for Benny’s in East Greenwich for 50 years

Anna M. (Bonetti) Hughes, 92, of North Kingstown, passed away peacefully on Jan. 9, surrounded by family. She was the wife of the late Joseph P. “Paul” Hughes Jr.

Born in Providence on Sept. 12, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Potito and Carmela (Checchia) Bonetti. She was predeceased by her siblings Leonardo “Pat,” Antonio “Jim,” Joseph, George and Edward Bonetti, Alessandra “Carmela” Sivo, and Alessandrea “Alice” Bianco.

Ann will be remembered by most for working as a cashier for Benny’s in East Greenwich for 50 years until they closed. She could not go anywhere in the area without running into her customers,” as she fondly called them. In her younger years she loved hosting parties and traveling. She enjoyed reading, word search puzzles, flower gardens, dates with her girlfriends, and Sunday dinner with her family. Food was her love language, a trait she passed down. Many laughs were had around her kitchen table. Holiday dinners will never taste as good as the ones she made. She would often ask others for help with yard work in exchange for some cash and a hot lunch. She was a kind woman who always thought of others and always let you know what she really thought, whether you liked it or not.

Ann was a devoted member of St Francis de Sales Catholic Church for many decades.

Mrs. Hughes was the mother of Cheryl Cook and Lori Brockwell (Jim), both of North Kingstown, and the late Joseph P. ‘Paulie’ Hughes III. She is also survived by her grandchildren Bill Cook (Danielle), Michael Cook (Melissa), Victoria Medeiros (Bruce), and Julia Brockwell, as well as six great-grandchildren; Aiden, Alexandra, Kolby, Kyle, Haddie, and Gianna. Ann also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.

She is finally reunited with her late son and husband, after almost 50 long years.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, January 19th at 10 a.m. at St. Francis de Sales Church, School St., North Kingstown. Burial will be in Elm Grove Cemetery, North Kingstown. Calling hours: Thursday, January 18th 3-6pm at the Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main St., East Greenwich. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to East Greenwich Animal Protection League.

