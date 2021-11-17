Obituary: Ann B. Russell, 43

by | Nov 17, 2021

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

 

Annie Bell Russell, 43, a long time resident of East Greenwich, passed away November 14. Born in Warwick, on October 22, 1978, she was a daughter of Brenda (Wilson) Audet and the late Ronald Audet.

She is survived by her mother, her four sons: Braydon, Shaun, Tyler, and Zachary, and sisters, Lisa M. Pinheiro and Kelly L. Zwolinski.

Visitation will be Friday, November 19, from 6:00 – 8:00 PM at the Hill Funeral Home.

 

You can leave an online condolence at the funeral home HERE.

 

Value the news you get here on East Greenwich News? As a 501-c3, we depend on reader support. Become a sustaining (monthly) donor or make a one-time donation! Click on the Donate button below or send a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., East Greenwich, RI 02818. Thanks.

DONATE

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Newsletter Sign Up

* indicates required

Archives

Latest Streaming

 