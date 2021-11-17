Obituary: Ann B. Russell, 43

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Annie Bell Russell, 43, a long time resident of East Greenwich, passed away November 14. Born in Warwick, on October 22, 1978, she was a daughter of Brenda (Wilson) Audet and the late Ronald Audet.

She is survived by her mother, her four sons: Braydon, Shaun, Tyler, and Zachary, and sisters, Lisa M. Pinheiro and Kelly L. Zwolinski.

Visitation will be Friday, November 19, from 6:00 – 8:00 PM at the Hill Funeral Home.

You can leave an online condolence at the funeral home HERE.