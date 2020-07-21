Obituary: Alicia D. Cullen, 87

Alicia D. Cullen died at 87 years of age, June 28, after a long fight with various diseases. She died as she wished, in her home and with her family. She is survived by her son, James Cullen, and her daughters Mary Elizabeth Cullen-Dzaman and Margaret Szeliga.

Alicia was born November 5, 1932, the youngest of five children, married Walter E. Cullen when he recovered from illness contracted during WWII. She would never admit it, but she was a feminist before the word was coined. She came from a family that did not believe in education for women but she worked to help support her husband through college, then raised 3 children. When the oldest turned 14 she went back to school herself .She got a BA from RIC in three years, a Master’s in two more, and became a teacher. Just a few years later she was the Deputy Director of the Special Education Division of the East Providence School System.

When Walter became disabled she retired and cared for him full time. Even with his disabilities, they traveled the country and the world, missing only Antarctica.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 24, at 11 a.m. at Glenwood Cemetery, East Greenwich.

Visit Hill Funeral Home HERE for full obituary and online condolences.

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to editor@eastgreenwichnews.com. Put “obituary” in the subject line.