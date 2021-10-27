Obituary: Alice M. Preston, 91

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Alice M. “Bee” Preston, 91, passed away peacefully on October 25. Born in Providence on November 22, 1929, she was the daughter of the late George and Alice (Blakney) Gray.

After raising her three sons, Alice worked for Eastern Company, Union Equipment and Supply, and then as a Secretary for Butler Hospital before her retirement. After retirement, Alice volunteered at various organizations the longest of which was St. Mary’s Cemetery for 17 years.

Alice is survived by her loving sons, William G. Preston and his wife, Judy Wright; Robert H. Preston and his wife, Becky; and Bradford J. Preston and his wife, Nok. She is the adoring grandmother of Ronald, Ashley, Matthew, Daniel, Christine, Elizabeth, Jillian, and great grandmother of Amanda, Cole, Kayla, Lucas, Kenzie, Hannah, Calum, Declyn, Emma, and Bowen. She was the sister of George F. Gray, and the late Dorothy G. Wright.

Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady of Mercy Church in East Greenwich on Friday, October 29, at 11:00 AM. Visitation will be Thursday, October 28, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM, in the Carpenter Jenks Funeral Home in West Warwick. Burial will be private.

You can leave an online condolence at the funeral home HERE.