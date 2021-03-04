Obituary: Alfred Luciano, 64

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to editor@eastgreenwichnews.com. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Alfred Luciano, 64, passed away February 19. He was born in Warwick, a son of the late Alfred and Goody C. (Raimondo) Luciano, and lived in East Greenwich his whole life. He went to school at Our Lady of Mercy and then continued his education at EG High, graduating in 1975.

Never one to sit still, he started his first business while in high school, chopping and selling firewood. Firewood was his passion. In fact, he was called the “The King of the Woodpile” by the EG Pendulum. After high school, he started Al Luciano Residential and Commercial Landscaping. He took great pride in keeping his client’s yards in pristine condition as well as his own. In fact, Al was known to get up in the wee hours of the morning to make sure not a leaf had fallen onto his lawn overnight.

He always drove GMC trucks. If you saw a shiny immaculate red truck coming, it was sure to be Al. In 1990, Al and his lifelong friend, Andy Correira, together started A. Correira & Son Quality Bark Mulch. Al was the retailer who delivered the mulch and he was so well known, he got a new nickname, “The Mulch Man.” He continued working outside until his health no longer allowed it.

Alfred loved to pull pranks, such as riding his antique State Police motorcycle trying to pull people over or driving by their house with sirens blaring. He was also kindhearted, generous and caring. He was an animal lover and had many cats as pets. He always carried dog biscuits in his truck for any furry friends he might meet. Even though Al cut an imposing figure, he was a gentle and well-mannered giant of a man.

He will be sorely missed.

The family would especially like to thank Andy and Bonnie Correira for their kindness and support, along with many friends. In addition, his family and friends would like to thank Atria Harborhill, the Atria Dementia Unit, Saint Elizabeth’s Greenhouse #15, and Dr. Herbert Brennan for their compassion and loving care of Alfred.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, his funeral was private. A celebration of his life will be held at a date and time to be announced.

