Obituary: Alan C. Luisi, 76

Alan C. Luisi, MSgt, RIANG (retired), 76, of North Kingstown, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, September 24. He was the devoted husband of over 50 years to Mary Ann (Lapteff) Luisi. Born in Providence, on November 22, 1944, he was the son of the late Carlo and Maria (Loffredo) Luisi, brother of Carol M. Frederick of Cranston, and the late John R. Luisi of CA.

In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by his loving children Michael A. Luisi and his wife, Debra, of Coventry, and Susan K. Roper and her husband, Brian, of Cumberland. He was the cherished Poppy of five dear grandchildren: Isabella and Ava Luisi of Coventry; and Chloe, Fiona, and Desmond Roper of Cumberland.

A graduate of Mount Pleasant High School and the Rhode Island Electronics School, Alan enlisted in the United States Air Force on March 5, 1966. He completed basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, TX and electronics technical training at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, MS. He spent the remainder of his 30-year military career with the RI Air National Guard in the 281st Combat Communications Group and the 282nd Combat Communications Squadron, earning numerous medals and certificates of commendation, achievement, and recognition. He especially enjoyed spending time in Egypt while deployed for a training mission, and was always proud to wear the uniform.

Alan’s professional career as a toolmaker and CNC (Computer Numeric Controlled) production machinist included working at Leesona Corporation in Warwick and investing 20 years of dedicated employment at Stanley Bostitch in East Greenwich. He honed leadership skills working 12-hour shifts as pneumatics group leader ensuring precision, safety, and compliance. His work ethic and concern for others in the workplace was an extension of how thoughtfully he protected the security, guidance, and care of his loved ones.

Assiduous, meticulous, tenacious, steadfast, and gracious, Alan deeply enjoyed spending time with his family and embraced any and all yard work, car care, and handyman repair. He gave selflessly of his time, energy, and problem-solving expertise to help others at all times. He had a gift for animated retelling of memories and anecdotes; detailing rich, historical knowledge from memory; and offering keen insights and wise advice. He loved solving word puzzles, tuning in to Jeopardy each evening, and watching war documentaries and historical programs.

A private Catholic burial service with military honors will be conducted at RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Alan would have been appreciative of a donation offered in his memory to either of the following two charities: the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute/Jimmy Fund to support cancer research and patient care or the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.

