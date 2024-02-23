Obituary: Agnes Elizabeth (Kematjian) Bianco, 93

An an active member of the East Greenwich Senior Center among other pursuits

On February 20, after a brief stay at Hope Hospice, Agnes Elizabeth (Kematjian) Bianco went to heaven to live in eternity with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, her beloved husband Louis Anthony Bianco and cherished family and friends who passed before her.

Agnes was born on August 19, 1930, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to loving parents Charles and Elizabeth (Ohanian) Kematjian, who were refugees of the Armenian Genocide of 1915 when they came to the U.S.

Thereafter, Agnes and her family relocated to Edgewood, where Agnes graduated from Cranston High School and started her lifelong career as a trusted bookkeeper at some of the finest businesses in Rhode Island.

Agnes married Louis Anthony Bianco in June 1955 and they had 33 happy years of marriage until his death in 1988.

While Agnes’s family was always her first priority, she was an active member of Sts. Vartanantz Armenian Apostolic Church, Providence, from her childhood days attending services, Sunday School and Armenian Youth Federation meetings. Until her death, Agnes was a beloved member of the Sts. Vartanantz Armenian Apostolic Church Ladies’ Guild. In prior years, she served as chair, trustee and delegate to the Prelacies of the National Association of the Ladies’ Guilds, chair of the Armenian Heritage Dance, and a participant of Monday night Bible studies. Agnes loved participating in fundraisers to support various Armenian charities, attending Armenian cultural dances and on occasion sailing the Caribbean with the Armenian Heritage Cruises.

Agnes and her husband, and children lived in East Greenwich for decades where they made lasting friendships and were known for always encouraging and having drop-in visitors for a meal or beverage. When Agnes wasn’t at the beach, traveling abroad or going to various U.S. destinations, she was fond of cooking and baking delicacies and delicious meals from scratch; making lifetime friends with many people who came into to her life; caring for elderly family members, attending plays and shows from Boston to New York and most of all babysitting, nurturing, enjoying her grandchildren from infancy to their pre-teen years.

In later years, Agnes was an active member of the East Greenwich Senior Center where she enjoyed playing Friday afternoon Canasta with her dear girlfriends. She also loved reading mystery novels and biographies.

Agnes is survived by her beloved son, Stephen Louis Bianco, his wife Joanne (Siclari) Bianco of Jackson, NJ and her beloved daughter Valeria J. Bianco, Esquire of Pompano Beach, Fla.

She is also survived by her cherished grandchildren Drew Anthony Morici of Morristown NJ and Lauren Elizabeth Bianco of Brooklyn, NY and precious great-grandchildren Mackenzie Michaela Morici and Madison Meadow Morici of Morristown, N.J.

Agnes will be greatly missed not only by her immediate family but also by her dear cousins, and friends from church, work, all walks of life and East Greenwich.

Visiting hours will be held on Monday, February 26th from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Sts. Vartanantz Armenian Apostolic Church, Providence, followed by a Funeral Service at 11 a.m., all to which relatives and friends are invited. Burial will be at East Greenwich Cemetery, East Greenwich.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Sts. Vartanantz Church, 402 Broadway, Providence, RI 02909.

Posted 2/21/24