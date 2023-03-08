New, Higher Estimates for School Construction

The estimated cost of all school building proposal options has increased, according to Derek Osterman, project manager at Collier. At a School Building Committee Meeting on Tuesday morning, Osterman outlined the updated draft cost of all plans.

“We are continuing to project these numbers as best we can,” Osterman said. “They were arrived at based on a series of assumptions in terms of what costs might be based on the size of the buildings, whether it was new construction or renovation.” He went on to say that no extensive drawings have been done, so the numbers are likely to be slightly above or below the estimates he provided.

Prior to the meeting, the most expensive estimated plan was $120 million, which is now below the least pricey option. The new range of estimates for the plans is between $130 million and $150 million.



Leaning Toward Plan C

While no plan has been endorsed – and whatever is endorsed would still need to get approval from the School Committee and then the Town Council – members of the committee seemed to be in favor of option C or some variation. Some members cite the desire to have a designated PK-K facility at Meadowbrook, while others believe that Options A and B would leave East Greenwich with two crowded schools.

“We cannot walk away from educational strategy,” said School Committee member Tim Munoz. “Moving to a 1 through 5 model, and getting some geographic balance in this town, to get a west side and east side school, that logic, that educational logic and that equity and fairness logic, to me is very strong.”

“I think people have questions,” said Town Council member Renu Englehart. “I think we can all agree that we’re leaning toward C, or some forms of C, but I think the general public has a right to know why we’re leaning that way and what the other options were.”

As previously reported, the School Building Committee will be presenting these proposals and fielding questions at various events throughout March, including two evening community sessions at Cole, one on Tuesday, March 21, and one on Thursday, March 30.

“I think it’s important that we show our work and how we deliberated,” Mark Schwager, EG Town Council president, said.

The main reason for updating the cost estimates now is that the Town Council needs to submit legislation to the state General Assembly in the next few weeks seeking permission to put a bond referendum on the EG budget in the fall. The legislation does not need to say exactly what the town wants to bond, but it does need to give the uppermost limit, i.e, a bond referendum for no more than XX dollars. The town could ask for, say, up to $150 million in bonding authority from the General Assembly but end up asking voters for $110 million. Hence, the updated numbers. The topic will be on the Town Council’s agenda for Monday (3/13/23).