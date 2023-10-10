Molly Sylvia, new AP, ‘excited to jump in and be an Avenger’

Jamestown resident Molly Sylvia is the new assistant principal at EGHS. She took over the role last Wednesday (10/4/23) following an announcement about the hire by Supt. Brian Ricca at the EG School Committee meeting on Tuesday night.

The School Committee did not approve the new hire’s contract the way they have in the past. Rather than voting on approving a particular candidate for a position, the body approved a template with a position title and a salary range, which Supt Ricca later used to hire Sylvia. The updated guidelines can be found HERE.

“She shares the values articulated in our Strategic Plan, ‘All Means All,’ and mentioned that this was one of the factors that inspired her to apply to EG in the first place,” Ricca said in a statement about the hire. “I look forward to learning and growing with Ms. Sylvia as she begins her leadership at EGHS.”

Sylvia began her career as a secondary education English teacher at Narragansett High School, teaching both college prep and honors-level courses. In November 2021, she moved out of the classroom, accepting the role of dean of students at Narragansett High School.

Sylvia replaces Jonathan Mendelsohn, who resigned in August after three years in the position. Assistant Supt. Michael Podraza filled in temporarily as acting assistant principal at EGHS.

“Ms. Sylvia brings a wealth of experience and enthusiasm to our school community, and we are thrilled to have her join us at EGHS,” said School Committee Chair Alyson Powell in a statement.

During her first week, Sylvia said her focus is to “watch and listen” while seeing “how things at the high school are running.” With experience both in the classroom and as an administrator, Sylvia said her goal is “to really connect with the kids and make sure they know me and they know that I’m a resource to them.”

She praised both Podraza and EGHS Principal Patricia Page for helping her get acclimated in her new role.

“I’m excited to be here,” Sylvia said. “I’m excited to jump in and be an Avenger.”