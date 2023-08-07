Mt. Pleasant’s Rodriguez to Finish Football Career at Home

Above: David Rodriguez. Submitted photo

David Rodriguez, from Mount Pleasant, was already drawing major college interest early in his career, but now he is considered one of the top prospects in the Northeast.

The 6-1, 165 lb-er already has more than a dozen offers to his name and he still has two seasons to play (2023 and 2024). Among the schools who have shown interest are Penn State, Georgia, Michigan, Maryland, Kentucky and South Carolina. He has visited a few of these schools already. He watched the Spring Game at Penn State and has also been to UConn, Florida State and Syracuse.

His one year at Loomis Chaffee Prep school took his college recruiting to new levels. He is trying to narrow his list to five schools, and two of them, Georgia and Michigan, have already had positive experiences with Rhode Island footballers (Xavier Truss and Kwity Paye).

The success of those two has opened a recruiting path to the Ocean State, which for years has seen their gridders toil in relative obscurity. Rhode Island is finally being recognized for the athleticism and abilities of its kids despite having only 44 football playing high schools.

Local fans will get to see Rodriguez flash his talents on the field this fall as he has re-enrolled at Mount Pleasant and wants to lead his home team to the Super Bowl.

Writer’s Note: R.I. coaches, please keep me informed of players and former players who are making their mark in football. It not only helps me with getting information out but also helps them get consideration for the Providence Gridiron Club Awards, including the The Pride Of Rhode Island and Home State Hero Awards, and others presented by the club at the Annual Awards Night.

Bruce Mastracchio is a master of many things, including storytelling. One of his numerous passions is football.