Meals with Heart

Above: The EG United Methodist Church team in the kitchen at St. Luke’s last Monday, Nov. 27. Submitted photo

By Maura Legare

While for most of us, Thanksgiving is a day for gathering round the table with all the fixings, a warm, delicious dinner, sweets to our heart’s content, camaraderie and conversation – lively and otherwise – with family and loved ones. For some, however, it can be a difficult day, either due to loneliness, financial difficulties, health issues or lack of transportation. Persistently rising costs of food, fuel and housing can limit the festivities of the day for many, right in our own town. Thankfully, several local churches stepped in to make Thanksgiving a whole light brighter for hundreds of area families this year.

At St. Gregory the Great Parish in Cowesett, parishioners donated the fixings for over 150 Thanksgiving baskets that were distributed in the community. Any leftover turkeys and sides were being given to local shelters.

At the Christ’s Community Kitchen dinner in the St. Luke’s kitchen, the kind folks at United Methodist Church cooked and served a dinner over 50 people on Monday evening. In an effort to avoid “turkey overload,” they decided to serve a delicious meatloaf dinner and all were extremely grateful!

Do you have good news to share? Let us know – send an email to [email protected].