An excellent seamstress, she also loved to embroider, crochet and quilt, winning many ribbons at the county fair

From the Hill Funeral Home website

Maryann Coulter, 81, of Hope Valley passed away peacefully at home March 19. She was the beloved wife of Robert J. Coulter Sr. for 23 years.

Maryann was the daughter of the late Barbara (Spencer) Nicholson and the late Charles R. Nicholson. She was the sister of Deborah Blinkhorn, Jeffrey Nicholson (Tammy), Susan McCarthy (David), David S. Nicholson and Karen Nicholson.

Maryann grew up in East Greenwich and North Kingstown, graduating from NK High School in 1960. After leaving the state for several years, she returned in the late 1970s. Maryann was a claims supervisor at MetLife, retiring in 1999. From 2007-20 she worked in the Chariho Elementary School system as a teacher’s assistant. She was a member of First Baptist Church of East Greenwich and taught Sunday School.

Maryann was an excellent seamstress making dresses for her sisters, clothes for her children, grandchildren and doll clothes. She loved to embroider, crochet and quilt, winning many ribbons at the county fair for her creations. Her love of cooking and baking fed many.

She was a Red Sox fan and she and Bob traveled to see them play in Baltimore, Maryland, and to spring training in Florida many times. Maryann and Bob enjoyed playing cards and were a part of several card groups.

She is survived by her sons Charles Wayne (Karen), Jeffry S., Robert A. (Olivia), and Jason T. (Lori) Littlefield and also Linda Jamison, Leslie Clegg, and R.J Coulter Jr. (Karin); 11 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She also leaves her beloved dog Jessie and cat Tuffy. She was predeceased by her son John D. Littlefield.

A Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, March 26, at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of East Greenwich, 30 Peirce St., East Greenwich. Burial will be in East Greenwich Cemetery. Calling hours are Monday, March 25, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main St., East Greenwich. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the First Baptist Church of East Greenwich.

~ ~ ~ ~ ~

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Posted 3/23/24