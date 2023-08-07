Mark Gee Remembered on Fry Brook Trail

by | Aug 7, 2023

Above: The two new benches and three new trees planted this spring in memory of Mark Gee. Submitted photo

Mark Gee was a walker. He rode a bike around too, but he was a particularly avid walker, especially in his later years. The former state senator, EG town councilor and EG Fire District commissioner thought nothing of walking from his house on Middle Road to downtown East Greenwich, or to head in the other direction on Middle Road to the high school and the Fry Brook Recreation Area. 

Gee died in June 2022. To honor him, his wife, Dana Gee, decided a fitting tribute would be to add a couple of benches along the Fry Brook Recreation Area trail. 

“He was a furniture fanatic as well, so benches seem apropos,” Dana Gee said. Starting last summer, Dana worked with Andy Wade and Bill Pagliarini from the EG Community Services and Parks Departments on what and where on the trail would be best. They developed a plan to install two benches and three trees by the exercise pad there. 

Dana paid for the material and the town kicked in the labor. 

“The benches were delivered over the winter and Bill’s guys put them together,” Dana said. “They were so kind and did an amazing job. I think Mark would be pleased as [the benches] will last and are actually very comfy! 

One of the benches is dedicated to the memory of Mark; the other bench is “a seat for Mark’s childhood imaginary friends, Gowky, Sutter, Peas, & Mr. Hooten.” According to Dana, Mark was the youngest of four children but was far younger than his siblings, so he made up his own beloved companions.

So, if you happen to find yourself at Fry Brook and are in need of a break or just desirous of some quiet time with nature, there is now a spot to rest and perhaps contemplate long friendships, real and imagined. 

Read more about Mark HERE.

The Mark Gee benches at Fry Brook Recreation Area. Submitted photo

One of the benches is dedicated to Mark’s imaginary friends from youth. Submitted photo

Value the news you get here on East Greenwich News? As a 501-c3, we depend on reader support. Become a sustaining (monthly) donor or make a one-time donation! Click on the Donate button below or send a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., East Greenwich, RI 02818. Thanks.

DONATE

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RELATED STORIES

Happy 70th Anniversary

Happy 70th Anniversary

Aug 1, 2023

Robert W. and Dorothy A. Houghtaling will be celebrating their 70th year of marriage on August 22....

Newsletter Sign Up

* indicates required

Archives

Latest Streaming

 