Losing Legends: EG Schools Bid 12 Staff Goodbye

Every school year sees retirements – that’s just the nature of life. But this year, the EG school district said goodbye to 12 staff members, many of them longtime veterans of the district, including classroom teachers, paraprofessionals, a secretary, a guidance counselor, and a custodian. These are faces synonymous with the schools where they worked.

From Renee Hadfield’s irrepressible enthusiasm at Eldredge to Barbara McCowan’s warm and welcoming help in the EGHS guidance department to the always friendly greetings from custodian David Isibel at Cole Middle School, and to all the others who left their mark for the better on East Greenwich schools, thank you.

Here are the retirees (find a link HERE to slides about each of them):

Maureen Kowall, Teacher, Frenchtown

Judy Cavanaugh, Teacher, Frenchtown

Ilene Hoffman, Paraprofessional, Frenchtown

Eileen Lyons, Paraprofessional, Frenchtown

Renee Hadfield, Teacher, Eldredge

Tressa Johnson, Teacher, Eldredge

Barbara McCowan, Secretary, EGHS

Lyn Hostetler, Guidance Counselor, EGHS

Joanne Macaruso, Paraprofessional, Hanaford

Joann Mallozzi, Teacher, Cole

David Isibel, Custodian-Cole

Helen DePasquale, Teacher, Meadowbrook

