Local Fall Sport State Champions Honored

by | Dec 17, 2023

Above: The 2023 Cole Girls Soccer team is honored by the Town Council and School Committee at a joint meeting Dec. 12 at Swift Community Center.

Town officials honor the Cole Boys & Girls Soccer teams, and the EGHS Unified Volleyball & Field Hockey teams. 

The Town Council and School Committee Dec. 12 recognized the accomplishments of four EG Schools’ sports teams in winning state championships in their sport this fall. 

During the meeting, Casie Rhodes, District Athletic Director, announced all four squads.

Those teams are EGHS Girl’s Field Hockey, EGHS Unified Volleyball, Cole Middle School Girl’s Soccer, and Cole Middle School Boy’s Soccer.

The Cole Boy’s Soccer team went from the 16th seed going into the playoffs to winning the state championships, according to Rhodes.

In addition to going undefeated in the regular season, the Cole Girl’s Soccer team won their state title.

The EGHS Unified Volleyball Team secured a state championship for the third year in a row. 

And the EGHS Girls’ Field Hockey team took home a state title in a double overtime nail-biter, for the fourth state title in five years. 

The 2023 Boys Soccer team is honored by the Town Council and School Committee at a joint meeting Dec. 12 at Swift Community Center.

EG Athletic Director Casie Rhodes talks about the EGHS Unified Volleyball team, honored by the Town Council and School Committee at a joint meeting Dec. 12 at Swift Community Center. 

The 2023 EGHS Field Hockey team is honored by the Town Council and School Committee at a joint meeting Dec. 12 at Swift Community Center.

Andrew Belfry is a freelance reporter covering EG schools and police. He lives in town with his wife and two kids. Send him comments and tips at [email protected].

